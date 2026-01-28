Bridges produced 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 103-87 win over the Kings.

The 29-year-old forward has struggled with his offense of late, scoring no more than 11 points in any of his prior three games, but Bridges shook off the mini-slump Tuesday. He's drained at least one three-pointer in 14 straight contests dating back to Dec. 31, averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.