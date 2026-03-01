Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Leads NYK in points and steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and five steals over 33 minutes during the Knicks' 114-89 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
Bridges helped the Knicks maintain their double-digit lead by scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter and connected on four of his five triples in the frame. It was his first 20-plus point game since Feb. 11, and he also showed off his defensive chops with five steals, which were his most in a game since Nov. 14 against the Heat (seven). Bridges has average 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.4 steals over 31.7 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
More News
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Full stat line in win•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Terrific line in win•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Muted effort in win•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Tallies efficient 23 points•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Hits for 18 in Tuesday's win•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Nets 15 points with three stocks•