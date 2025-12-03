Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Logs season highs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges posted 35 points (12-17 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Celtics.
After totaling 28 points in his previous two appearances, Bridges caught fire en route to a team- and season-high 35 points, albeit in a losing effort. The 29-year-old swingman's eight three-pointers also doubled his previous season-high mark. Additionally, he chipped in multiple steals for the 11th straight game.
