Bridges finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 98-93 loss to the 76ers.

Bridges lead the Knicks with a season-high three steals, two of which came in the third quarter. He's been a non-factor offensively through six regular-season games, having scored in double digits only twice to open the 2026-27 season while connecting on 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 29.2 percent from three-point range on 4.0 3PA). His 6.2 points per game average currently sits at a career low, as does his averages in rebounds (2.8) and steals (0.8).