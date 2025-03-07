Bridges accumulated six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 43 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Bridges put up fewer than seven shot attempts for the first time since Jan. 12, finishing with single-digit points for the second time over his last three appearances. While the 28-year-old swingman was fairly quiet on the offensive end, he did rack up the second-highest mark in steals, tying his season high in swipes. Over eight outings since the All-Star break, Bridges has averaged 13.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per contest.