Bridges ended Sunday's 111-89 win over the Celtics with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes.

This was a quiet night for Bridges, but he's still churning out mid-round fantasy value on a consistent basis. Over his last eight outings, Bridges has been a sixth-round value in nine-category formats with 16.1 points, 3.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes per contest.