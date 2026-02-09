Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Muted effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges ended Sunday's 111-89 win over the Celtics with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes.
This was a quiet night for Bridges, but he's still churning out mid-round fantasy value on a consistent basis. Over his last eight outings, Bridges has been a sixth-round value in nine-category formats with 16.1 points, 3.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes per contest.
