Bridges provided 33 points (13-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

The 33 points represented his best performance since he erupted for 41 against the Spurs on Christmas Day, and it was Bridges' last bucket Wednesday that was the biggest as he drained a three-pointer from the top of the arc right at the final buzzer to secure the victory. His offensive production has been inconsistent of late, but the culprit has been his usage rather than his efficiency -- he's scored 20-plus points only three times in 17 contests since the beginning of February, a stretch in which he's shooting 50.0 percent from the floor but averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.2 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.