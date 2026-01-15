Bridges supplied 19 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to Sacramento.

Bridges saw a ton of minutes and usage Wednesday after Jalen Brunson left the game for good after five minutes due to an ankle injury. Bridges leads the Knicks in nine-category fantasy value over his last seven outings, posting top-50 numbers with 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes.