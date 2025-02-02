Bridges contributed 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Lakers.

It was a solid scoring night for Bridges, who produced a full stat line and was the only Knicks starter to not record a turnover Saturday. The 28-year-old has averaged 20.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes per game across his last nine outings. Bridges is also shooting a hot 50.9 percent from three-point land during this span.