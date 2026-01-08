Bridges ended Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Clippers with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Bridges grabbed nine boards, his most since Oct. 28, and extended his steals streak to eight games. While Bridges has not been scoring the ball as much recently, failing to cross the 20-point threshold in each of his last nine contests, he has found ways to contribute as a playmaker and as a defensive force, which has been vital to the Knicks' success.