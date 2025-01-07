Bridges registered 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 42 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to Orlando.
Bridges had a rough night from three-point range, but he still posted an excellent stat line and co-led the Knicks in scoring alongside Jalen Brunson. This was Bridges' fourth game with at least 20 points over his last six appearances.
