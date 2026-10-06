Bridges recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes in Monday's 120-97 preseason loss to the 76ers.

None of the Knicks' projected five starters logged more than 15 minutes in this preseason opener, but it'd be a stretch to say Bridges did too much -- he was one of three starters who scored five or fewer points. Bridges is an established veteran who's locked into a starting role ahead of the 2026-27 regular season opener against this Philadelphia team on Tuesday, Oct. 20.