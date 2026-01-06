Bridges ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 121-90 loss to the Pistons.

Bridges failed to pull down a rebound for the first time this season in Monday's blowout loss to the Pistons. The 29-year-old forward has also been held under 20 points in eight straight games, averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.4 steals over 34.9 minutes per contest during that stretch.