Bridges produced six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over Indiana.

Bridges' six points Tuesday matched his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign, but teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart were able to pick up the slack by scoring 40 and 30 points, respectively. Bridges hasn't seen a noticeable bump in usage amid the absence of OG Anunoby (foot), as he's averaged 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 35.6 minutes across his last six contests. Although Bridges' counting stats have dipped in his first year with the Knicks, the 28-year-old leads the league in minutes and should be able to finish as a top-100 fantasy player in all formats if he can stay healthy.