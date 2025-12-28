Bridges totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-125 victory over Atlanta.

Bridges isn't known for his playmaking skills, but he led the team in assists and posted a solid stat line as the Knicks had to fight hard to secure the win Saturday. Bridges remains one of the most consistent secondary scorers for the Knicks behind the star duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and this was his 20th straight game with double-digit points. He's getting hot from deep as well, making two of more treys in five of his last six outings.