Bridges registered 28 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 win over the 76ers.

Bridges got the Knicks off to a flying start Wednesday, scoring 19 points in the first quarter to help the Knicks build an early double-digit lead. He ceded scoring duties to Jalen Brunson in the second half, but Bridges still managed to finish with his highest scoring output since Jan. 27 against the Grizzlies (28). Bridges will look to carry over his momentum into Friday's game against Memphis.