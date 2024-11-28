Bridges ended with 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt) and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Bridges reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 17 -- and just for the fifth time in the current campaign. Bridges has experienced a regression compared to the numbers he posted in 2023-24 with the Nets, but that was to be expected since he also holds a minor role on offense compared to the one he had in Brooklyn. Despite that slight regression, Bridges remains a valuable player across all formats. He's averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game across his last 10 outings, but he's only shooting 27 percent from three in that span.