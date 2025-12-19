Bridges finished Thursday's 114-113 win over the Pacers with 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 37 minutes.

Bridges notched his 15th straight game with double-digit points and his first game with 20 or more points since his season-best 35-point performance on Dec. 2 in Boston. The 29-year-old also grabbed eight boards, his most since Oct. 28 against the Bucks. He remains one of the most steady producers in the league, averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game this season.