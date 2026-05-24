Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Scores 22 points on 15 shots

Bridges recorded 22 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bridges scored efficiently, racked up five stocks, and was a plus-19 in the 13-point victory. The 29-year-old forward has been on a tear through the first three games of this series, averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointer, 2.0 steals and 0.7 swats per game on 71/50/100 shooting splits.