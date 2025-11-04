Bridges tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 29 minutes during the Knicks' 119-102 win over the Wizards on Monday.

Bridges wasn't heavily involved on offense but made his presence felt defensively, matching season highs in both steals and blocks that he set Opening Night against the Cavaliers. Bridges has just 15 field-goal attempts over his last two games but still provides fine fantasy value defensively. The eighth-year pro is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers over 35.4 minutes per game this season while connecting on 54.5 percent of his field-goal attempts.