Bridges finished Thursday's 115-98 loss to Charlotte with 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Bridges scored in double digits for the seventh game in a row and was able to deliver a more efficient effort compared to the one he posted in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, but the uptick in numbers wasn't enough to stop the Knicks' ongoing losing skid. At least the veteran forward extended his run of games with double-digit points to seven, a stretch in which he's scored more than 15 points five times. He should continue to operate as one of the Knicks' secondary go-to options on offense behind Karl-Anthony Towns as long as Jalen Brunson (ankle) remains sidelined.