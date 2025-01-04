Bridges contributed 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to the Thunder.

Even though Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been impressive as the Knicks' one-two scoring punch this season, Bridges has been settling in well as a reliable third option. Even though the veteran forward endured a slow start to the season, he seems to be peaking in form in recent weeks. Over his last 10 games, Bridges is averaging 22.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, including a season-high 41-point display on Christmas Day versus San Antonio in that span. He's reached the 20-point mark five times in that aforementioned 10-game stretch.