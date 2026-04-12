Bridges will start in Sunday's game against Charlotte, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bridges is looking to keep his consecutive-games-played streak going, so he will start Sunday versus the Hornets. However, according to head coach Mike Brown, he will be removed from the contest shortly after opening tip. With the rest of the Knicks' starting unit sitting, Mohamed Diawara, Jordan Clarkson or Jeremy Sochan may take Bridges' spot in the rotation.