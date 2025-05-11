Bridges registered 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges has had a limited impact on offense throughout the series and has failed to reach the 15-point plateau in all three games to date. He still provides value due to his ability to fill the stat sheet, but his overall numbers have experienced a marked regression compared to both the regular season and the first-round series against the Pistons. To put things into perspective, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the first round of the postseason against Detroit.