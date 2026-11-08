Bridges contributed nine points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Bridges struggled with efficiency, particularly from downtown, scoring single-digit points for a third consecutive contest. However, the veteran swingman did tie his season high in assists while supplying multiple blocks for the first time on the campaign. Over his last five appearances, Bridges has averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 22.4 minutes per game.