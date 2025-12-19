Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Knicks' Miles McBride: Another absence coming
McBride is out for Friday's game against the 76ers with a sprained left ankle.
McBride is set to be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game Friday. Sunday's matchup with the Heat marks his next chance to suit up. McBride's vacated minutes should be divvied up among Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek.