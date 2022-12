The Knicks assigned McBride to the Westchester Knicks of the G League Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

McBride was assigned to Westchester alongside Jericho Sims. The second-year guard is averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists in 5.9 minutes across 10 games this season in the NBA. McBride will likely be recalled for the Knicks' game against the Mavericks on Saturday.