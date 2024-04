McBride (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

McBride was questionable for Friday's matchup due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll suit up for the penultimate game of the regular season. He's come off the bench in his last four appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.0 minutes per game.