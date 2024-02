McBride (illness) is available to face the Celtics on Saturday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride was in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 29 on Saturday, but in the end, he'll suit up and be available. However, the Knicks are likely to start Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo in the backcourt, so McBride will be limited to a bench role.