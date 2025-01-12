McBride (hamstring) is listed as available to play in Sunday's game against the Bucks.

The 24-year-old's status was not updated prior to the club's 3:00 p.m. tipoff, and he will likely remain limited while he works his way back into playing form following a five-game absence streak due to a left hamstring strain. McBride returned to action in Friday's blowout loss to the Thunder, during which he contributed seven points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 20 minutes.