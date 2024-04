McBride (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

McBride was a late scratch for Friday's matchup against the Nets, but it seems the illness is not a serious issue, meaning he'll be available for the regular-season finale as the Knicks attempt to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference. McBride has averaged 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.