McBride totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, five assists, two blocks and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime win over Portland.

Making his third straight start in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle), McBride tied his season high in pilfers while recording multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the second time in 2024-25. The fourth-year guard has put up numbers when in the starting five, averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 threes, 3.0 boards, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 36.5 minutes when needed in a bigger role, and with Brunson unlikely to be back before the end of the month, McBride should continue to thrive.