McBride (knee) tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 145-118 win over the Nuggets.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't ease McBride back into the mix after the 24-year-old guard missed the previous five games with left knee patella femoral syndrome. The 28 minutes he received was just one off a season high, and McBride was efficient in his opportunities, knocking down half of his attempts from beyond the arc while not committing a turnover. Thibodeau ran a tight eight-man rotation while the game was still competitive, so a 25-to-30-minute-per-game could become the norm for McBride now that he's healthy again.