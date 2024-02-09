McBride contributed 21 points (9-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 45 minutes during Thursday's 122-108 loss to the Mavericks.

McBride was inserted into the starting lineup Thursday after All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson was ruled out a rolled ankle he sustained in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies. McBride took advantage of the opportunity to register career highs in points and minutes played. Brunson is considered day-to-day with his ankle injury, but McBride should get more playing time in the short term if the former is forced to miss extended time.