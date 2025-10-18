McBride registered 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-108 preseason victory over Charlotte.

McBride looked sharp in his final opportunity of the preseason, doing the majority of his scoring damage from beyond the arc. He led the New York bench in points, assists and steals while shouldering a workload that he's likely to see during the regular season. McBride is in line to begin the 2025-26 campaign as a key piece of the Knicks' rotation, though he'll continue to compete for playing time with Jordan Clarkson.