McBride is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to left knee inflammation.

McBride shook off an illness and played Sunday, posting seven points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during a loss to Indiana. However, he's now dealing with a knee injury and could be sidelined for the first half of a back-to-back set. Cameron Payne (hamstring) is also questionable, and if both backup guards are sidelined, rookie Tyler Kolek would likely be the next man up.