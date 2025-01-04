McBride (hamstring) didn't play in Friday's loss to the Thunder.
McBride has missed the Knicks' last two games with a hamstring injury, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. His next chance to suit up will come against the Bulls on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but his chances of playing are slim.
