Knicks' Miles McBride: Downgraded to doubtful
McBride (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Portland.
McBride was previously labeled as questionable, suggesting that he's day-to-day. However, he appears likely to miss his second straight contest for New York. That could result in more minutes for Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet.