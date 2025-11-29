McBride accumulated 19 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Friday's 118-109 win over the Bucks.

McBride has scored in double digits in four of his last five games, and he continues to make an impact on offense for the Knicks regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. McBride should remain in the first unit as long as OG Anunoby (hamstring) remains on the shelf, but especially considering he has a hot hand of late.