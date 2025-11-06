McBride amassed 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 win over Minnesota.

McBride is one of the key scorers for New York off the bench, and he was able to turn in an efficient performance offensively. He has also registered one steal in every game he's played so far this season. He is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 threes made.