McBride notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime victory over Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McBride shot 50 percent from the field during Game 1, helping the Knicks secure the upset over the defending NBA champions in this series opener. The West Virginia product had his best scoring performance of these NBA playoffs thus far with 11 points, which led all scorers off the bench for New York.