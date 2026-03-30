McBride exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent groin issue, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Making his return from a 28-game absence during which he underwent sports hernia surgery, McBride dove for a loose ball in the third quarter and appeared to grab at his groin area before limping to the locker room. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.