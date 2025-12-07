McBride exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent leg injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Magic, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride was fouled on a drive to the basket and came up limping. He briefly stayed on the court before asking to come out, and he went straight back to the locker room. If the 25-year-old guard is unable to return, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.