McBride supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-66 win over the Nets.

The Knicks ran away with this contest, allowing the team to utilize 14 different players Wednesday. McBride didn't see a big workload for that reason, but he still put on a show in limited run. Over his last seven appearances, McBride has produced averages of 14.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.