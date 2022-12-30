McBride is starting Thursday's game against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
McBride will slot into the starting five for the first time this season with Jalen Brunson (hip) out of commission Thursday evening. McBride is coming off his heaviest workload of the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night against the Mavs, as he logged 46 minutes in the overtime loss.
