McBride played a career-high 46 minutes and finished with 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

After having cleared 30 minutes just once in his first 62 career NBA games, McBride received all the run he could handle Tuesday thanks to the extra period along with the absence of Jalen Brunson (hip) and the early exit of RJ Barrett (finger). Brunson could be back for Thursday's game in San Antonio, but with Barrett expected to remain out for the next week, McBride could benefit from a short-term spike in playing time if the Knicks are willing to deploy him an off-ball role like they did Tuesday rather than a pure backup to Brunson. In order to see consistent minutes at shooting guard, however, McBride will likely need to do better than the 1-for-9 showing from beyond the arc that he provided Tuesday.