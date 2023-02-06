McBride chipped in 14 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 win over the 76ers.

McBride scored in double digits for the fourth time this season and tied his season-high mark in that category despite not being entirely efficient from the field. That said, he's been playing just 11.9 minutes per game since the start of January (18 appearances), so his production Sunday is likely an outlier rather than the norm going forward.