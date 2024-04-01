McBride recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 46 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 loss to the Thunder.

McBride continues to make an impact in a starting role, and the shooting guard has earned a decent role in the rotation with his strong play since being promoted into a starting role due to emergency reasons. Over his last seven starts, McBride is averaging 19.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals while logging an impressive 44.9 minutes per contest.