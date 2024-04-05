McBride will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Bulls, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
This is an expected move with OG Anunoby back in the starting lineup. With the Knicks still very shorthanded, Mcbride figures to maintain a large role with the second unit.
