Knicks' Miles McBride: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McBride (personal) will play Monday against the Heat, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
McBride was previously listed as questionable, but the guard officially has the green light to play following the morning shootaround. With Jalen Brunson (ankle) and OG Anunoby (hamstring) sidelined, McBride is likely to see a healthy workload against Miami.
